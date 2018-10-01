In 2015, U2 embarked on their iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour in support of their 2014 album Songs Of Innocence. That album’s companion piece, Songs Of Experience, was released in 2017. This year, they followed up with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour.

The band played their 1991 song “Acrobat” for the first time ever at the opening show in Tulsa. Guests of last night’s show at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena were treated to a similar surprise when U2 performed “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” with a full band for the first time in 25 years.

From 1993 until yesterday, Bono & the Edge only played the Zooropa track as an acoustic number. U2 also played 1984’s “The Unforgettable Fire” for the first time in eight years. Watch both performances below and see the full set list from the evening here.