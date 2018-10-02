Now, Now – “MJ” Video

Earlier this year, Now, Now released their excellent third album, Saved, and today advance single “MJ” is getting a music video. It’s a whole band affair, at least behind-the-camera: KC Dalager co-directed the video alongside Alexa San Román and Brad Hale taught himself some computer animation to contribute.

Dalager takes the lead in front of the lens, though, playing a stressed-out character with a dark secret. We see her running a lot, through the forest or dark suburban streets; she buries something and then drags a shovel behind her determinedly. She’s contacted by someone via instant messenger, who knows what she did. The video’s coda takes place after the song is over, a tower of surrealist imagery soundtracked by some terrifying dark ambience.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

10/03 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

10/04 Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre *

10/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis *

11/07 Lomas De Tonalco, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival

01/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

01/26 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

01/28 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater #

01/29 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

02/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

02/02 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

02/04 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

02/06 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

02/07 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

02/08 Richmond, BC @ Imperial Ballroom #

* w/ St. Lucia

# w/ Hippo Campus

Saved is out now via Trans Records.