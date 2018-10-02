The Breeders – “Spacewoman” Video

Back in March, the Breeders released their first album in 10 years, All Nerve, and it was the first time that the lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson recorded an album together since 1993’s Last Splash. Last week, they released a music video for “Spacewoman” off of it — the video was an Apple Music exclusive at the time, but now it’s available on YouTube for all to see.

It was directed by Richard Ayoade, of The IT Crowd fame, and it’s a sci-fi narrative that mirrors the old trope of getting the band back together. In this case, though, we see Kim Deal in a bright orange spacesuit carrying an acoustic guitar like she just crash-landed off a ship. She picks up her fellow bandmates along the way, before ending up in front of a shimmering void.

Watch below.

All Nerve is out now via 4AD.