Watch Kacey Musgraves Complete Her Late-Night Circuit On Kimmel

Kacey Musgraves has been turning late night into Golden Hour all year long, with stops at Fallon, Colbert, Meyers, Corden (twice!), and Saturday Night Live, plus a daytime voyage to Ellen. So of course Tuesday she had to complete the circuit by appearing on Kimmel. Video from those performances showed up online a bit late, as Kimmel footage often does, but it’s here now for our enjoyment.

Fortunately, Golden Hour is basically perfect (it’s my favorite album of the year by several light years), so she has no shortage of material to spread out across all these TV shows. On Kimmel’s outdoor stage, she performed “Love Is A Wild Thing,” arguably the best song on the album, for the broadcast, with bubbles. She added the lovely deep cut “Wonder Woman” as a web exclusive. Her band dressed in matching red suits, and the banjo player was the MVP. It’s maybe the best Musgraves has sounded on TV all year.

Watch both performances below, and check out our interview with Musgraves here.

Golden Hour is out now.