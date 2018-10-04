Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam – “Meatloaf To The Camera”

We recently became acquainted with Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, a Birmingham, UK quintet prolifically kicking out psychedelic indie-rock with a pop inclination and an energetic kick. Upon the announcement of their new album Blackout Cowboy, we shared lead single “All The Way Over The Edge (Bros Don’t Talk About Anything).” Today they’ve got a new one called “Meatloaf To The Camera.” It’s a big pile of guitars playing a zillion different hooks, like if the Flaming Lips made a power pop album in the ’90s. If you like fun, catchy, artful rock music, this one’s for you. Listen below.

Blackout Cowboy is out 11/9 on By The Time It Gets Dark. Pre-order it here.