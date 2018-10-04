Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle (Zola Jesus Remix)”

Zedd and Maren Morris’ “The Middle” has become a welcome grocery store aisle music respite, and today the hit song has gotten a remix courtesy of, weirdly enough, Zola Jesus. The Nicole Hummel-led project put out their most recent album, Okovi, last year, and this year they’ve been remixing the likes of Alice Glass and Blanck Mass.

“The Middle” is, obviously, quite different than those two artists, but Zola Jesus offers it the same dignity and a similar spin, morphing the song’s effervescent taffy into what Hummel describes in a tweet as “a wash of noise and existential sadness.” The remix is credited to Yung Zeej, and was released as a celebration of Zola Jesus reaching 27,000 Twitter followers. Congrats, and listen below.