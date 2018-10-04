Slothrust – “Birthday Cake” Video

Slothrust just released their new album The Pact last month, and today the Brooklyn alt-rock power trio are back with visuals for LP cut “Birthday Cake.” Directed by the band’s longtime video collaborator CJ Riehl, the clip is made up of images meant to evoke tactile sensations — spreading icing, brushing hair, squishing fruit, stroking a rabbit.

“A bunch of these visuals came to me in a dream-state, such as the parallel of me petting the bunny, and Will brushing Kyle’s hair,” frontwoman Leah Wellbaum explains to Paper, where the video premiered. “Creating from the subconscious is amazing because it allows you to free associate and think without censorship. You find the connections afterwards and sometimes they surprise you.”

Watch below.

The Pact is out now via Dangerbird Records.