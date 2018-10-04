Tensions have been high between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B ever since the latter pop-rapper rose to prominence last year and, more or less, dethroned Nicki. Lately, their beef has been almost cartoonish. Last month, the rivaling rap queens engaged in a shoe-throwing brawl at a New York Fashion week event, leaving a giant lump on Cardi’s head.

Cardi shared her thoughts on the altercation the next day in an Instagram post: “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat.” Nicki responded on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, claiming Cardi is the one trying to “attack people and to stop their bags.”

The masses took “Nicki Stopped My Bag” and turned it into a social media meme, as they are wont to do. Now, Nicki has revealed a new feud-themed line of merch. “Nicki Stopped My Bag”-emblazoned jackets, backpacks, and shirts are available on her website. They’re designed like security gear with “N.M. DEPARTMENT OF STOPPED BAGS” and QSA (“Queen Security Administration”) logos. See for yourself below.

On Monday, Cardi B turned herself in after she was involved in a fight at a strip club in Queens. She charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault She should make Cardi B-branded boxing gloves and stripper heels!