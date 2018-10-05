Watch Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch Talk Chronic Fatigue Syndrome On CNN

Belle & Sebastian leader Stuart Murdoch has been vocal about living with myalgic encephalomyelitis, more frequently called chronic fatigue syndrome. He was diagnosed more than two decades ago, before starting the band, and over the years he’s referenced it in both his music and in interviews. His latest spotlight on the disease comes from a CNN segment as part of Turning Points With Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

During the interview, he talks about his experience with the disease and how it affects his life as a touring musician. “I’m the boring one who sneaks back to the hotel and gets into the bath … perhaps as soon as the concert is over,” he told CNN. “I’m going to feel sick, and I’m going to look like an invalid for the next 24 hours.”

Murdoch is an ambassador for the Open Medicine Foundation, which raises money to help find better treatments and a cure. Watch Murdoch’s CNN segment here.