Last week, CupcakKe dropped out of Iggy Azalea’s Bad Girls Tour. Now, according to Variety, Iggy is dropping off, too. The tour would’ve been her first North American tour in four years, following the cancellation of her 2015 Great Escape arena tour. A statement from the tour’s promoter Live Nation reads, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled.”

“Believe me—i was really excited for this tour…and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year,” the Australian pop-rapper wrote on Twitter. “The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.” CupcakKe elaborated on the change of plans in a tweet yesterday, “I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that’s what I mean by ‘change plans’……………. THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!” Refunds are being offered to ticket holders.

Believe me – i was really excited for this tour…

and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year –

The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.

I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.

I love you. ❤️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018

All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face. 🙂 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018