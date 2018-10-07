Today on PBS, Austin City Limits’ television showcase ACLTV began its 44th season with an hour of St. Vincent. Annie Clark played standout tracks from 2017’s phenomenal MASSEDUCTION, like “Los Ageless” and “New York,” as well as highlights from throughout her career, like “Marrow” and “Cheerleader.” Watch clips from the episode and check out the set list below. Watch the the full episode on PBS.

Set list

01 “Sugarboy”

02 “Los Ageless”

03 “Pills”

04 “New York”

05 “Savior”

06 “Masseduction”

07 “Marrow”

08 “Cruel”

09 “Cheerleader”

10 “Digital Witness”

11 “Rattlesnake”

12 “Fear the Future”

13 “Slow Disco”