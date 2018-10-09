Belle & Sebastian Scoring New Simon Bird Comedy Film

Scottish indie-pop legends Belle & Sebastian are scoring Days Of The Bagnold Summer, the upcoming feature-length directorial debut from The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird. Deadline reports that the film, which wrapped shooting last Friday, is a coming-of-age comedy about a heavy metal-loving 15-year-old forced to spend all summer with his mom when his plans to go to Florida fall through at the last minute.

The movie is an adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s 2012 graphic novel of the same name. Monica Dolan and Earl Cave, aka the gas station employee from Netflix’s The End Of The F***ing World, star alongside Rob Brydon, Tamsin Greig, Alice Lowe, and Elliot Speller-Gillot. Altitude will be selling Days Of The Bagnold Summer at the AFM next month, and it’s set to be released in the UK sometime next year.