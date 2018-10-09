Strange Ranger – “The Wires”

At the end of the week, Strange Ranger are releasing a new EP, How It All Went By. We’ve heard one track from it already, “New Hair,” which landed on our best songs of the week list when it came out, and today the Portland, OR-based crew is sharing a second song from the EP, “The Wires.”

This one’s a painfully pretty strummer, with the band’s Fred Nixon taking up vocals in place of Isaac Eiger and leaning into radio-rock coos for a song about disconnection. “Would you see me when it’s dark/ I miss the sounds of your body/ Mixed with my head in the clouds,” he sings. “I can see you know just how to throw your weight around/ But I’m keen to keep my feet planted firmly on the ground.”

Listen to it below.

The How It All Went By EP is out 10/12 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.