French Montana – “No Stylist” (Feat. Drake) Video

French Montana must be rap’s all-time champion in having other people upstage him on his own songs. He did it again last month, releasing the single “No Stylist” and enlisting rap champion Drake to rap alongside him. The one line from the song that everyone seems to remember is Drake’s halfhearted subliminal shot at Kanye West: “Keeping it G, I told her, ‘Don’t wear no 350s ’round me.'” And now Montana has taken that to a new level, getting upstaged in the “No Stylist” video by rappers who don’t even rap on the song.

“No Stylist” is a fashion-themed song, and so the video, from directors Glenn Michael and Christo, is fashion-themed as well. In the clip, Drake and Montana spend time at fashion shows, around models. And the clip also features cameos from an all-time Mount Rushmore of fashion-forward rappers: Slick Rick, Cam’ron, A$AP Rocky, and Young Thug. It’s not even a criticism to say that those guys upstage both French Montana and Drake. Because honestly, how could they not?

In any case, French Monana gets to put his name on this thing, and he also gets to wear Slick Rick’s jewelry. So he wins in the end. Watch the video below.

“No Stylist” is out on the streaming services now.