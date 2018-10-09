SASAMI – “Not The Time”

This past spring, Sasami Ashworth released her first-ever single, “Callous,” after a career largely playing backup for and contributing to projects for Cherry Glazerr, Avi Buffalo, Wild Nothing, and Hand Habits. The Los Angeles-based musician is coming into her own now, though, under the eponymous name SASAMI, and she’s just shared another new song, “Not The Time,” which will be packaged on a 7″ alongside “Callous” that’s coming out on Domino Records. This fall, she’ll be sharing stages with Mitski, Soccer Mommy, and Snail Mail.

“Not The Time” serves as a nice counterpoint to “Callous” — where that song sprawled, this one’s tighter and more compact. It’s centered around a single and inescapable thought: “It’s not the time or place for us/ But you said that you would save some space for us,” Ashworth sings, her self-doubt and pain punctured by needling guitars and a buzzing that threatens to swallow the song whole.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

10/09 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall ^

10/10 Ft. Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery ^

10/11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

10/12 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^

10/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

10/31 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Avant-Garde

11/01 London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

11/02 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club !

11/03 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

11/05 Cologne, DE @ Luxor ~

11/06 Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ~

11/07 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla ~

11/08 Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who

11/10 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

^ with Soccer Mommy

! with Menace Beach

~ with Snail Mail

* with Mitski

“Not The Time” b/w “Callous” is out now via Domino. Pre-order the 7″ here.