Watch Liz Phair, Juliana Hatfield, & Sadie Dupuis Cover Olivia Newton-John

Liz Phair has been on tour as of late, supporting her recent Girly-Sound To Guyville box set and the 20th anniversary of Whitechocolatespaceegg. Last night at Phair’s show in at the Royale in Boston, she brought out Juliana Hatfield and Sadie Dupuis (whose band, Speedy Ortiz, has been opening the tour) to sing Olivia Newton-John’s “Please Mr. Please.”

Earlier this year, Hatfield released an entire album of Newton-John covers, so she already has some experience with the material, and “Please Mr. Please” is one of the song included on Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia-Newton John.

Watch Phair, Hatfield, and Dupuis perform it together below.