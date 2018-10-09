Weird Al, Lil Yachty, Quincy Jones, & The Muppets Appear In Apple’s New Carpool Karaoke Season

It’s almost time to buckle up for the second season of Apple TV’s Emmy-winning Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The spinoff from James Corden’s Late Late Show favorite is slated to return for free to the Apple TV app at 1:00PM ET on Friday (10/12). There will be a new episode every Friday on the Apple TV app and on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with no subscription required.

In keeping with the A-list roster of past seasons, the upcoming one will feature Jamie Foxx (who anchors the first episode with daughter Corinne), as well as Tyra Banks, Jason Sudeikis, Miss Piggy, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Andy Samberg, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The pairings for this season have not yet been announced for the new episodes, which will air through December before taking a brief break and returning in January.

A sneak peek trailer that dropped Tuesday morning (10/9) finds Sudeikis busting out Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky” with a cast of classic Muppets, McConaughey and Snoop Dogg throwing up their devil horns to some Kiss, “Weird Al” getting into some vehicular drama with Samberg and his Lonely Island crew, and Banks holding hands with Lil Yachty.

Carpool Karaoke was one of Apple’s first forays into original programming; it premiered last August. The first episode featured Corden with Will Smith and season one participants included John Legend, Ariana Grande, Metallica, the Cyrus family, Linkin Park, Blake Shelton, and more.

Watch the new Carpool Kar” oke trailer below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.