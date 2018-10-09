Against Me! – “People Who Died” (Jim Carroll Band Cover)

Against Me! are one of the artists featured on the upcoming charity compilation Songs That Saved My Life. True to its title, it’s filled with songs that “played a pivotal role in the lives of artists and fans.” For their pick, Against Me! decided to cover Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died,” off the group’s 1980 debut Catholic Boy, and they churn the track through their pop-punk ringer.

“Choosing to cover a song that is filled with death to be featured on a compilation dedicated to the thought that music can save your life seemed completely fitting to me,” Laura Jane Grace told Rolling Stone. “I’ve always thought music was about taking all the sadness, pain, fear and trouble that you have weighing on you and turning it into something empowering, celebratory and life-affirming.”

Hear it below.

The Songs That Saved My Life compilation is out 11/9 via Sub City/Hopeless Records. More info here.