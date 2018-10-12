Now nearly 40, with his biggest hits almost a decade behind him, it’s safe to say Usher hasn’t had the smoothest transition to middle age, although he’s continued to turn out solid singles every couple of years that have reminded us of his star power. The last we heard from him was 2016’s largely unsung Hard II Love, which thankfully ushered (yikes, sorry) in his return to R&B-pop crooning after fiddling around with electronic music and heavy Auto-Tune, and proved his silky vocals were still in solid shape.

He’s tried on a slew different looks over the years, and based on his newest release, trap is the latest. With only a few hours’ notice, Usher has surprise-released his latest album A, an eight-track project exclusively produced by Atlanta trap icon Zaytoven — who knows his way around full-album collaborations thanks to his work on Future’s Beast Mode series. Speaking of Future, he’s one of two guests on A along with Gunna. Usher and Zaytoven previously collaborated on “Papers” off Usher’s 2010 album Raymond V. Raymond.

Usher announced the release in a trailer earlier today. Stream A below.

A is out now on RCA.