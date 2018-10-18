Ceci G – “Mala Fruta”

Texas-born, LA-based songwriter and producer Cecilia Gomez got her start as half of the industrial pop duo Crater. Now, in addition to playing synth for Charli XCX’s touring band, she’s unleashing her “dirtypop” solo project as Ceci G. Her sound is informed by glitch pop and her Paraguayan and Mexican roots. These influences shine through the Latin beat and futuristic flair of Ceci G’s first single, “Mala Fruta.” Gomez co-produced the song with Nate Donmoyer, known for his work with Passion Pit and Kelela.

Mixing English and Spanish lyrics, she reflects on her life since moving to Los Angeles: “I’ve processed a good deal of what’s going on in my daily life while inching down the freeway, as sun beats down on me.” Gomez envisions “Mala Fruta” as a theme song for the next Fast & Furious movie, “soundtracking the scene where Vin Diesel’s Latin love interest drives down the 405, crying and stoned.” Listen to “Mala Fruta” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ The Toff In Town w/ Charli XCX, Banoffee & more

11/02 – Sydney, AU @ The Oxford Underground w/ Charli XCX, Banoffee & more

11/06 – Brisbane, AU @ The TBC Club w/ Charli XCX, Banoffee & more

“Mala Fruta” is out 10/18. Pre-save it here and follow Ceci G on Instagram for more updates.