The Smashing Pumpkins – “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” Video (Feat. Mark McGrath)

Once upon a time, the Smashing Pumpkins and the Sugar Ray frontman and occasional TV-show host Mark McGrath seemed to occupy vastly different spaces on the alt-rock spectrum. But in these topsy-turvy times, the Pumpkins have recorded with Tommy Lee, so a team-up with McGrath no longer registers as any sort of shock. And now McGrath has done a couple of things with the Smashing Pumpkins, including a brand-new video.

Right now, the Smashing Pumpkins are out on a quasi-reunion tour, featuring founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. McGrath appears on interstitial videos on the tour, and now he also stars in the band’s video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” which follows “Solara” as the second Pumpkins single since Billy Corgan got the band back together.

Corgan serves as director for the “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” video, which features McGrath as a wacky, over-the-top radio host. In the clip, the Smashing Pumpkins, as part of a radio-station promotion, agree to spend the night in a haunted mansion, encountering whatever spooky apparitions they might find there. And if you stick around long enough, McGrath gives a callback to one of his old Sugar Ray hits. Watch it below.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ new album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun is out 11/8.