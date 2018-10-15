Wilco Selling $1200 Box Set, Axe

Wilco have teamed with Best Made Company for some exorbitantly-priced merchandise, as Pitchfork points out. There’s a new box set featuring all 10 of Wilco’s LPs that goes for almost $1200 — it’s a wooden box enclosure with a clasp that features all of the band’s albums signed by Jeff Tweedy. The box also contains a Wilco flag and bandanna — those are also available individually. There are only 10 sets in existence.

The company has also made Wilco their very own axe, which retails for $448. It features a Wilco engraving on its base and a handle design inspired by the egg on the band’s 2004 album A Ghost Is Born.

If any of this seems worth it, you can find out more information here.