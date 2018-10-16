Denitia is a New York musician who has performed with Haim, Jessie Ware, and Travis Scott among others. Her own work reflects a similar diversity, artfully spanning the divides between pop, R&B, dancehall, house, indie rock, and more. Today she’s following up last year’s Ceilings EP with another promising set.

The four-song suite Be There is available as a visual EP on YouTube, but the music is strong enough to inspire visions of your own. It’s a collection of breathy, delicate, yet rhythmically charged tracks that live up to Denitia’s own self description, “dreamy music for the waking,” all of which serve as a backdrop for relational real-talk.

“What’s keeping you distant?” is the refrain of the booming, shimmering “Distant,” while “Special” finds her affirming an ambitious lover with the promise that they’re not defined by their failure and success. The title track, which exists in continuum with Thom Yorke and Solange, finds her admitting, “When you speak, I can’t help it/ When you sleep, I wanna be next to you.” And it all wraps up with dance-floor banger “Raise You Up,” where Denitia is caught up in an intensifying affection: “I wanna raise you up higher/ Oh, the stakes are getting higher.” In and out in just 16 minutes, it makes a strong impression.

Listen to Be There and watch the visual accompaniment below.

Be There is out now on Styles Upon Styles. Purchase it here, including limited edition vinyl. And if you’re in Philadelphia this Wednesday, 10/17, check out Denitia’s show at Kung Fu Necktie.