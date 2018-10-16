Hour – “At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak”

At the beginning of next month, the Philadelphia instrumental sextet Hour are releasing their sophomore album, Anemone Red, the follow-up to Tiny Houses, which came out at the top of this year. A few weeks back, we shared its first single, “Something I’ve been meaning to tell you,” and today they’re back with another selection from the album, with the title “At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak.” That dramatic declaration belies the calm placidity of the track, however, which is an intoxicating blend of strings and gently picked guitars that unfurls over the course of almost eight minutes.

Here’s what Cormier told The Line Of Best Fit about the song:

‘At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak’ was a text message I received from a friend earlier this year remembering a night we spent at the Institute in Philadelphia whose bright neon red sign and dimly-lit interior make for a good backdrop to console someone experiencing a turbulent and fluctuating relationship. This song and the others on the record exist at that anticipatory point right before the degradation of relations. Electric guitar and classical guitar parroting one another in imperfect unison reflect the feeling of being out of step with another person.

Anemone Red is out 11/2 via Lily Tapes. Pre-order it here. Hour will be playing an album release show on 11/8 at the Beacon Church in Philadelphia with Wendy Eisenberg, Greg Jamie, and Abi Reimold — tickets available here.