Jennifer Vanilla is the “entrepreneurial fantasy vessel” of Becca Kauffman, a comedian and recording artist based in New York who happens to be a member of the band Ava Luna. Last year, we heard her featured on a Sitcom track and since then she has garnered a significant fanbase in New York and performed at the MoMA PS1 Spring Performance Festival. She’s headed West to start her So Cal residency next week and embark on a tour with the LA-based artist Banny Grove, the alter-ego of Louise Chicoine. The duo are calling their weeklong tour the “Universal Mood Tour,” and they’ve shared a collaborative new single in anticipation.

“Long Distance Call” is a song about missed connections. Composed by Banny Grove, it’s a bit of performance art dressed up as a pop song that plays into the voyeuristic elements of fandom. On the track, Banny Grove and Jennifer Vanilla play phone tag and leave messages for one another, giving the listener the sense that they’re witnessing a collaboration in progress. “Greetings from Mount Vanilla!” Jennifer exclaims at one point, grounding us in her imagined universe.

Listen to “Long Distance Call” and check out the Universal Mood Tour and Jennifer Vanilla’s residency dates below.

UNIVERSAL MOOD TOUR:

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ PAM

10/24 Long Beach, CA @ Que Sera

10/25 Tijuana, Mexico @ Nett Nett

10/26 Ensenada, Mexico (TBA)

10/27 Walnut, CA (secret location)

10/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Trunk Space

10/29 Las Vegas, NV (TBA)

10/30 Landers, CA @ Landers Brew Co.

JENNIFER VANILLA SOLO DATES:

11/16-17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon w/ Mr. Twin Sister, Sateen

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Hyperion Theater

11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hyperion Theater

12/02 Los Angeles, [email protected] Zebulon w/ Dynasty Handbag