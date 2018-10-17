Shogun And The Sheets – “Hold On Kid” & “Pissing Blood”

The Australian punk band Royal Headache had a good run there, but as we learned a few months ago, it quietly ended last year. Now, following a decade of catchy and energetic racket, the band’s lead singer is launching a new project comprising friends from his teen years. In a press release, he explains, “they’re a band who are versatile and play like motherfuckers basically.”

Tim “Shogun” Wall is unveiling his new group Shogun And The Sheets today by sharing both tracks from his debut 7″. One is a demonstrative slow-burn howler called “Pissing Blood,” which features the most sincere instance of a singer cuing a guitar solo by shouting “Guitar!” since the Darkness poisoned the gesture with irony 15 years back. The other song, “Hold On Kid,” lives up to its title with a fast-paced bar-rock attack that reminds me of the Hold Steady if Craig Finn was more of a crooner. It exists in that Springsteen-meets-Replacements sweet spot that the heartland rockers of today continue to love so much.

Both tracks are pretty rad, so check them out below.

The “Hold On Kid” b/w “Pissing Blood” single is out now digitally with vinyl coming in November via What’s Your Rupture? Purchase it here. Shogun And The Sheets play their debut live show this Sunday, 10/21 at The Landsdowne in Sydney.