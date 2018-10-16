Post Malone Goes Undercover As A Record Store Employee

Post Malone was recently cast in Mark Wahlberg’s murder mystery movie. Today, he practiced his acting skills, going undercover as a record store employee who wants to break into hip-hop. Maybe his next role will be in an Empire Records remake.

Post Malone is pretty hard to miss and, therefore, hard to disguise. Despite that fact, he does a pretty decent job of adopting the new persona. He offers customers a Post Malone record for free — “We’re trying to get rid of it because it sucks” — and workshops rap names and lyrics. One customer shuts down “Young Fleshlight” as a potential name. Another reads over the lyrics to Post Malone’s hit song, “Rockstar.”

The stunt is in support of his campaign for Folds Of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of deceased and disabled American service members. Post is raffling off a Bentley — a cute reference to his most recent album, Beerbongs & Bentleys — and a trip to LA to ride in it with him. Watch the full prank unfold below.

For your chance to win a Bentley and a ride with Post Malone enter here.