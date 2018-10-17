Majetic – “Tender Ums”

Justin Majetich is releasing his first album as Majetic, Club Dread, in a few weeks. Its first two singles, “Horseback” and “Bloodbrunch” were big insular dance songs, and they felt like pointed diversions from his previous work as CARE. But the album’s third single, “Tender Ums,” is closer to the naked vulnerability he started out with.

For the most part, it’s little more than Majetich and a piano, speaking in the sort of dream logic that holds weight in the moment but dissipates after you wake. “Oh, there’s a hole in my chest/ And a man in a velvet jacket/ He prays in my father’s accent,” he sings in its first lines. “Waking to a kinder sadness/ On the floor of the airport chapel/ To Mary’s empty arms.” The song builds as it goes on, adding in pulsating synths and white noise that only seems to add to the sense of alienation.

Listen below.

Club Dread is out 11/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here. Majetic is playing an album release show on 11/1 in Brooklyn at Trans Pecos.