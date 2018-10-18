Vince Staples Lands First Lead Role In Punk

Vince Staples — the Long Beach rapper whose music has been featured in projects like Creed, Atlanta and Marvel’s Black Panther — has set his sights on a role in front of the camera.

Staples is attached to lead indie feature Punk from Brian Kavanaugh-Jones’ Automatik and writer-director Richard Hughes.

The feature centers on Peter (Staples) who, after receiving a disheartening rejection letter, takes off on a road trip with a group of seemingly free spirits. He soon discovers they are a band of bank robbers headed by a modern-day Robin Hood who is also on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Kavanugh-Jones will produce the movie, along with Braden Aftergood (Hell Or High Water, Wind River) and his Eighty Two Films banner.

Staples made his acting debut in a minor role in Rick Famuyiwa’s Dope. He is repped by WME.

Hughes, who is also repped by WME, is an award-winning commercial director from Australia. Punk will be his feature directorial debut.

