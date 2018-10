Last year, Swedish pop star Tove Lo released Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], the follow-up album to 2016’s Lady Wood. The album traverses from the toils of heartbreak to raunchy sexual awakenings and back again. Today, she revisits those themes in her new Blue Lips film. The 25-minute short was directed by artist Malia James and stars Tove Lo and Ana Coto. Tove Lo and Coto play best friends with a mutual goal: to outrun their heartbreak. Watch below.