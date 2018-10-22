30 Injured When Floor Collapses As Clemson House Party Jumps To Chief Keef Song

Chief Keef’s “Faneto” is a song that brings people together. Three years ago we posted about the trend of fans posting footage of turning up to the song together. More so than most other songs, “Faneto” has the power to make people get rowdy. Unfortunately, it may have contributed to a very scary incident at a college party over the weekend.

As Hot New Hip Hop points out, during a Homecoming party at Clemson University this past Saturday, “Faneto” dropped and the crowd went nuts. Shortly thereafter, as the whole room jumped up and down, the clubhouse floor collapsed, injuring 30. “By the time I had put one foot out the door, I felt that something was weird and that’s when everyone just collapsed and the guy behind me disappeared,” party-goer Raven Guerra told ABC News. “Everyone was on the floor and people were screaming and there was wood sticking up from the floorboards.” In an Associated Press interview, Leroy Pearson describes waking up after being knocked unconscious by the accident and seeing “girls with blood all over their face.”

It’s like that scene from It’s A Wonderful Life where the floor opens up under the dancers crossed with DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down For What” video — except much, much more frightening. Fortunately, no one was killed.

Watch footage of the collapse plus reports from CNN and the AP below.