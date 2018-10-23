Watch Eleanor Friedberger Sing With Stephen Malkmus In Bristol

“Refute,” one of the early singles from Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks’ recent album Sparkle Hard, was a duet featuring Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon. But when Malkmus and the Jicks played the song at their show in Bristol on Sunday, they enlisted another indie-rock veteran to sing Gordon’s part: Eleanor Friedberger, the singer-songwriter who used to be one half of the great bizarro-pop duo the Fiery Furnaces. “We caught her hitchhiking in Wales,” Malkmus said. Watch her performance below.

I had the privilege to sing the words “Egon Schiele prints” on a stage in Bristol last night with longtime heroes @MalkmusAndJicks (who may have been most impressed with the taking off and putting back on of my jacket). #refute

cc @kimletgordon @theejazzzhand pic.twitter.com/CjEvnXVlda — Eleanor Friedberger (@EleanorOnly) October 22, 2018

