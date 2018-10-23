XXXTentacion Confesses To Domestic Abuse & Stabbing Nine People In Secret Recording

At the time of XXXTentacion’s death in June, he was awaiting trial for a domestic abuse case involving an ex-girlfriend from 2016. The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were dropped posthumously.

Pitchfork published a secret recording on Monday (Oct. 23), in which XXX is heard talking to friends and confessing to the abuse, though he didn’t specify what he did to her. “I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now,” he is heard saying. “Until I started f—ing her up bruh. I started f—ing her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”

The rapper’s charges include aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering, according to a deposition by the alleged victim. He also mentioned an incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in which the SunSentinel reported three people were wounded after being stabbed during a fight. “I’m on New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight.”

The clips ends with XXX tying the stabbing back to his former girlfriend noting, “She know. So she’s scared. She thinks I’m going to kill her.”

None of the friends who were present during the recording’s identities have been released, and XXX’s reps have yet to confirm or deny the tape. Listen to the snippet here.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.