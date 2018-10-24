Watch Brockhampton Make Their Bugged-Out, Theatrical Return To The Tonight Show

The last time Brockhampton visited The Tonight Show, it was four months ago, and the LA-based rap expressionists were in a very different place. They were making their first appearance without Ameer Vann, the co-founding member who’d been kicked out of the group after sex-abuse allegations. They’d scrapped an album, and the future looked uncertain. They made an event out of the performance, stirringly debuting the new song “Tonya” with the help of Jazmine Sullivan, serpentwithfeet, and Ryan Beatty.

Things are different for Brockhampton now. They’re on a roll. They’ve released their excellent major-label debut Iridescence and watched that album go to #1. And so last night’s performance was much more triumphant. They still made an event out of it. The whole group started the performance of the Iridescence track “District” standing motionless in front of a whole string section. But when the beat dropped and the strobe lights started going off, the group became energy monsters, with band member Joba careening into the crowd and throwing himself to the crowd like he was in Antioch Arrow. Here’s the performance:

In other Brockhampton news, the boy band have made a convert out of Paul Rudd. Earlier this summer, Rudd was talking about how his kids love Brockhampton. And Rudd took his kids to see Brockhampton at New York’s Terminal 5 recently. Rudd took a picture with the group backstage, and he seemed to be having fun while watching them. Observe:

PAUL RUDD DANCING TO BROCKHAMPTON IS SO PURE pic.twitter.com/8LrAqQcC1N — donnie (@gublerevans) October 23, 2018

New brockhampton members pic.twitter.com/ER7l9n9g4t — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) October 23, 2018

Iridescence is out now on RCA. Ant-Man And The Wasp is on DVD now.