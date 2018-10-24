Florence + Machine released the grand and stormy new album High As Hope a few months ago, and right now, they are in full-on arena-tour mode. All the people who have seen Florence Welch live in recent months come back saying rapturous things about it, and if Welch’s recent late-night performances are any indication, those raves are fully justified. Last night, we got one more piece of evidence.

Florence + The Machine were musical guests on last night’s edition of James Corden’s Late Late Show. There, Welch sang the living shit out of “Patricia,” one of the songs from the new album. Her voice and her presence are both huge, and there’s something very cool about watching a live performance of a song where the two main ingredients are Welch’s vocals and a harp.

Also on the show, Welch sat down to do a panel with two fellow Brits — Corden and Jamie Dornan, the brooding rich guy from the 50 Shades Of Grey movies. Welch giggled a lot, and Dornan told a story about seeing a fully inebriated Welch play a big show, where she may or may not have been wearing an animal costume. It also emerged that the two of them used to play shows at the same London club. Watch the performance and the interview below.

High As Hope is out now on Republic.