Miya Folick – “Cost Your Love”

Rising Los Angeles indie star Miya Folick is finally releasing her debut full-length, Premonitions, at the end of the week. The songs we’ve heard so far — “Deadbody,” “Stock Image,” “Stop Talking,” and “Thingamajig” — all showcased different sides of her sound, from towering war cries and bright pop grooves to pulsating synthpop and gorgeously subdued slow-burners. And now she’s shared another.

“Cost Your Love” is on the darker side of the Miya Folick spectrum, propelled by a brooding riff and another powerhouse vocal performance in which she sings about finally ending a toxic relationship for good. “I came, I crawled, right into your arms again/ I hate it all, I can’t do this anymore,” she sings. “And I know it’s gonna cost your love.” Listen below.

Premonitions is out 10/26 on Terrible Records/Interscope Records.