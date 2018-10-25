There’s not really any consensus on which Bob Dylan album is the best; the man has released too much music, in too many radically different forms, for most fans to settle on a single representative work. But I think most of us can agree that Dylan’s 1975 album Blood On The Tracks is, at the very least, high up on the list. Dylan recorded Blood On The Tracks in the midst of his marriage’s dissolution, and the album is both raw and wry — an artful but unvarnished look at pain. The director Luca Guadagnino is planning to turn Blood On The Tracks into a movie. But first, it’ll be a box set.

Next week, Dylan will release a six-disc box set called More Blood, More Tracks. It’s the 14th volume in Dylan’s long-running Bootleg Series, which collects outtakes and unreleased gems from different eras of his career. There are only 10 songs on the finished Blood On The Tracks, but Dylan culled those tracks from six different recording sessions in New York and Minnesota, doing radically different versions of those songs each time.

We’ll have to wait until next Friday to hear the whole set. But right now, NPR is streaming a 10-song sampler from the box set, featuring an hour’s worth of different takes of those songs. You can stream it here.

More Blood, More Tracks is out 11/2 on Columbia/Legacy.