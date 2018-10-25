Moonface – “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos”

Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade, Sunset Rubdown, and Swan Lake is about to retire his Moonface alias and start releasing solo music under his own name. But before he does that, he’s giving us one last Moonface album, This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet. We’ve already heard one song from it, “Walk The Circle In The Other Direction,” and now he’s shared another.

Half of This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet is written from Krug’s own perspective and half of it is from the point of view of the Minotaur from Greek mythology, and I’ll give you one guess as to which half new song “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos” is from. It’s a weirdly tropical track, full of marimba and vibraphone and steel drums and Krug singing through a vocoder.

“Here,” a press release explains, “the Minotaur addresses the people of Knossos, and tries to forgive them for the parties they throw, their laughter and dancing, while they know he is unjustly trapped in a labyrinth just beyond the palace walls.” Listen to “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos” below.

This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet is out 11/2 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.