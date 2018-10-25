Oneohtrix Point Never – “Love In The Time Of Lexapro”

Earlier this year, Daniel Lopatin released his latest Oneohtrix Point Never full-length, Age Of, which we named one of the best albums of the year so far. He followed that up with the accompanying The Station EP, which featured a couple of new tracks, and next month he’s releasing another new EP called Love In The Time Of Lexapro. This one features a rework of Age Of’s “Last Known Image Of A Song” from Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and an acoustic version of “Babylon” played by (Sandy) Alex G.

It also contains two new songs, and today Lopatin is sharing the title track, “Love In The Time Of Lexapro,” which he’s been playing live for a while now and appears here in all its space age, transcendent glory.

Listen to it below, and check out our recent feature with Lopatin, “The Age Of Oneohtrix.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love In The Time Of Lexapro”

02 “Last Known Image Of A Song” (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)

03 “Thank God I’m A Country Girl”

04 “Babylon” (Feat. Alex G)

The Love In The Time Of Lexapro EP is out 11/23 via Warp. Pre-order it here.