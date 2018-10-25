Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener North American Tour

Ariana Grande is having a pretty terrible fall so far. She and Pete Davidson’s highly public engagement fell apart last month, shortly after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died tragically of an overdose.
But it appears she’s taking a “throw yourself into work” approach to her troubles. Today she’s finally announced she’s taking Sweetener on the road. The first leg of her tour will kick off in Albany in March and spend three months circling North America before wrapping up back in New York at Madison Square Garden. American Express members can get tickets from 11/1 at 10AM to 11/3 at 10PM. No word on public onsale times just yet.
Her manager Scooter Braun suggested in August that she’d be going on the road, but Grande shared tweets in September indicating that she was hesitant to tour and plans had been postponed.
Grande is also almost certainly at work on her next project, although Sweetener, just dropped in August. Earlier this month, she teased a clip of her back in the studio singing an unreleased track, and tweeted “music is the best medicine” and “can’t wait for you guys to start being weird ag5 detectives…” Yesterday, in response to fans’ pestering, she more or less confirmed that a new album is well underway, replying “yes” to a fan asking if she had a title for the new album yet, and “hehehe idk” to another inquiring if we’d see it before 2019.
Those not ready to let go of the Sweetener Era (circ. August 17, 2018-present) can catch Grande at their local arena.
TOUR DATES:
03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sweetener is out now on Republic.