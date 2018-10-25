Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener North American Tour

Ariana Grande is having a pretty terrible fall so far. She and Pete Davidson’s highly public engagement fell apart last month, shortly after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died tragically of an overdose.

But it appears she’s taking a “throw yourself into work” approach to her troubles. Today she’s finally announced she’s taking Sweetener on the road. The first leg of her tour will kick off in Albany in March and spend three months circling North America before wrapping up back in New York at Madison Square Garden. American Express members can get tickets from 11/1 at 10AM to 11/3 at 10PM. No word on public onsale times just yet.

Her manager Scooter Braun suggested in August that she’d be going on the road, but Grande shared tweets in September indicating that she was hesitant to tour and plans had been postponed.

Grande is also almost certainly at work on her next project, although Sweetener, just dropped in August. Earlier this month, she teased a clip of her back in the studio singing an unreleased track, and tweeted “music is the best medicine” and “can’t wait for you guys to start being weird ag5 detectives…” Yesterday, in response to fans’ pestering, she more or less confirmed that a new album is well underway, replying “yes” to a fan asking if she had a title for the new album yet, and “hehehe idk” to another inquiring if we’d see it before 2019.

but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

Those not ready to let go of the Sweetener Era (circ. August 17, 2018-present) can catch Grande at their local arena.

ofc not …. we jus gonna have both at once if u down https://t.co/r9ErZLNgqP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018

TOUR DATES:

03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sweetener is out now on Republic.