Pistol Annies – “Masterpiece”

Pistol Annies — the supergroup comprising Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley — are preparing to drop their third album of incendiary straightforward country music and first since 2013. It’s called Interstate Gospel, and it’s out next week.

They’ve already shared a bunch of songs from the record, and today they’re offering another. Like the satisfyingly scathing “Got My Name Changed Back,” the softer but no less powerful “Masterpiece” is about divorce, or at least the end of a romantic relationship. It would be easy to assume it’s about the end of Lambert’s marriage to Blake Shelton or her breakup with Anderson East; she certainly sings it with a poignant lived-in emotion.

“Masterpiece” trades out the prior song’s forward-facing swagger for a deep sadness. The lyric compares a couple in love to a priceless work of art, but with some negative connotations: “Once you’ve been framed, you can’t get out / Who’s brave enough to take it down?” If you’re in the market for a classic country tearjerker, this here’s the one. Listen below.

Interstate Gospel is out 11/2.