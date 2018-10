In May, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter contributed a new song to Gaspar Noé’s Climax soundtrack. He recently started recording some “mental techno” for the 2017 Latvian film Riga (Take 1). Earlier this month, he teased “Riga (Take 5),” and today, we hear the full 14-minute song. Apparently, it was recorded in a single take. It begins with a dull, pulsing beat, and develops into a nervous groove. Listen to it below.