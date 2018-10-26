Pronoun – “You Didn’t Even Make The Bed”

With her one-woman band Pronoun, Alyse Vellturo turns heartbreak into soaring, sparkling indie-pop. Next year, she’s getting ready to follow up her 2016 debut EP There’s No One New Around You with a full-length album, and she’s already shared lead single “run” and “wrong.” Now she’s shared another new track, the simmering, downbeat “You Didn’t Even Make The Bed.”

“I wrote this when I got home after an ex had just moved out and left it kind of a mess, when I just wanted to scream at the sky, when it was the final straw,” Vellturo explains in a statement. “It transitions from the sad, defeated phase of a break up in to the angry one. This whole record addresses that phase, the one where you’re like “really…REALLY?!” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/01 Chicago, IL @ Lincolhn Hall

11/02 Detroit, MI @ Shelter

11/03 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/05 Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/06 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/09 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/10 Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

11/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse At Mr. Smalls

11/13 Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

11/14 Milwaukee, WI @ Rave Bar

11/16 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/17 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Pronoun’s debut album is out spring 2019 via Rhyme & Reason Records.