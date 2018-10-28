Watch Thom Yorke Performs Suspiria Tracks And Outtake At Maida Vale

Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack is out in the world now, but Yorke’s promo tour rages on. The Radiohead singer recently stopped by the BBC’s legendary, 109-year-old Maida Vale Studios in London, which have been hosting BBC broadcasts since the 1930s but are set to be replaced by a more modern facility in 2022. Yorke was there to add one more performance in the venue’s storied history.

We got a preview of the gig Friday in the form of Yorke’s supremely lovely solo piano rendition of “Unmade,” which was maybe even better than the studio version we named one of last week’s finest songs. This morning the full feature is airing on BBC’s YouTube, with an interview by Mary Anne Hobbs and lots more music. I bet you’ll like it more than my colleague Gabriela Tully Claymore liked Suspiria (which is to say, not at all).

Watch Yorke’s interview and performance below.

Yorke also shared an exclusive hour-long mix on BBC Radio 6, compiling hand-picked atmospheric music from the likes of James Blake and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as selections from the Suspiria soundtrack, including an outtake titled “Suspiria Solo Glass Harmonica.” You can listen to the full stream here.

The Suspiria soundtrack is out now on XL. Suspiria amazingly is still not in theaters yet, but it’s coming 11/2.