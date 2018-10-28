Kississippi And Prince Daddy & The Hyena Members Get Engaged Onstage At The Fest

CREDIT: Joey Tobin

Yesterday, Kory Gregory of Prince Daddy & The Hyena proposed to Zoe Reynolds of Band To Watch Kississippi onstage at Florida’s annual DIY punk festival, the Fest. Gregory got down on one knee “mid song,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. Check out the photos and video by Joey Tobin below, and while you’re at it, zoom in on the absolutely ecstatic crowd. Heartwarming! Congrats to the happy couple.

