Watch Kacey Musgraves & Keane’s Tom Chaplin Sing “Somewhere Only We Know” In London

In 2004, when it came out, Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” felt (at least to me) like pure drippiness — one more power ballad from one more fake Coldplay band, another song that could play during a Grey’s Anatomy montage. But time has been kind to “Somewhere Only We Know,” a simple and plaintive love song that has managed to transcend its cultural moment.

Last week, the great pop-country weirdo Kacey Musgraves covered “Somewhere Only We Know” during a visit to BBC studios. Musgraves is now the rare American country musician who can play a UK arena, and on Saturday night, she headlined London’s Wembley Arena. And as The FADER points out, Musgraves brought back her “Somewhere Only We Know” cover at the show, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin joined her.

Musgraves and Chaplin sounded lovely together in their duet. And more importantly, the crowd went into full-on mob-singalong mode for it, which is the sort of thing that can really push a song like “Somewhere Only We Know” to greatness. Watch a fan-made video below.

Musgraves’ amazing album Golden Hour is out now on MCA Nashville.