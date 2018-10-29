Stove – “Stiff Bones”

It’s been a big year for Steve Hartlett. First, Ovlov came back with their first new album in five years, Tru, and now his other band Stove has beefed up, with an expanded lineup, and are releasing a new album, ‘s Favorite Friend, in a couple days. (On Halloween. Spooky!) We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Mosquiter” and “Duckling Fantasy,” and today Stove are sharing a third, “Stiff Bones.”

It’s a song about stubbornness and give-and-take, and Hartlett and Jordyn Blakely’s melodies swirl together to create a wall of impassivity. “When you try to play it off/ As if your heart is truly soft/ You gave away and slave away,” they sing together. “Alone is how you want to be, so lonely’s what you feel with me and everyone/ Not anyone.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://explodinginsoundrecords.bandcamp.com/album/s-favorite-friend" target="_blank">'s Favorite Friend by Stove</a>

‘s Favorite Friend is out 10/31 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.