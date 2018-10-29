Lisa/Liza – “Real Estate”

Next month, the Maine musician Liza Victoria will release her sophomore album as Lisa/Liza, Momentary Glance. We’ve heard one track from it already, the sprawling and meditative “The Matador Pt. 2” and today she’s sharing another one, album opener “Real Estate.”

It’s spindly and serene, and it’s about getting out of where you are and to somewhere nicer, somewhere that might bring peace and happiness. “So I went up to Candy Mountain to figure some shit out,” she sings towards the end of the song. “Read a book about real estate by the lake.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Wonders of Nature %

12/06 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Lounge >&

12/07 Seattle, WA @ Barboza >

12/08 Anacortes, WA @ Kennelly Keys >

12/09 Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn >

12/11 San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah >$

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater >£

12/14 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole >?

12/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space >?

12/17 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive >?

% w/ Matt Bachmann

> w/ Advance Base

& w/ To Bad Catholics

$ w/ Stephen Steinbrink

£ w/ Little Wings

? w/ Karima Walker

Momentary Glance is out 11/30 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.