Frightened Rabbit Tribute Concert Announced With Ben Gibbard, Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker, & More

A tribute concert for Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison will take place in New York City at Rough Trade on 12/5, as Pitchfork reports. The event is called “Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of the Songs of Scott Hutchison.” Performers for the night include Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, and Kevin Devine. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Scott Hutchison Fund, a new mental health charity set up by his family.

Hutchison died earlier this year. Frightened Rabbit are playing their first show since his death a few days after the tribute show on 12/8 at Sleep In The Park in Scotland.