Ava DuVernay Working On Prince Documentary For Netflix

Ava DuVernay, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for her work on 13th, Selma, and A Wrinkle in Time, is now lending her talents to the upcoming Prince documentary set to release on Netflix.

DuVernay revealed that she is “honored” to have the opportunity to bring the documentary to life.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay said in an interview with Deadline on Monday (10/29). “He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

In preparation for the documentary, the filmmaker has been granted full access to a vast collection of Prince’s archives and previously unheard recordings by the estate. Currently in the early stages of production, DuVernay and the documentary’s editor, Spencer Averick, have made repeated visits to Prince’s Paisley Park home in Minnesota for the past several months.

There is no confirmed released date for the Prince documentary as of yet.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.